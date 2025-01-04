Eagles Score Four Unanswered to Stun San Jose, 4-2

SAN JOSE, CA. - Colorado forward Jake Wise netted a pair of goals, while fellow forward T.J. Tynan added a goal and an assist, as the Eagles scored four unanswered goals to erase a 2-0 deficit and defeat the San Jose Barracuda 4-2 on Saturday. Goaltender Adam Scheel improved to 3-0 on the year, stopping 38 of the 40 shots he faced in the contest. Colorado scored two power-play goals, a shorthanded tally and an even-strength goal enroute to the victory.

After failing to connect on the game's first power play, San Jose would generate the game's first goal at even strength, as forward Lucas Vanroboys stuffed home a rebound at the top of the crease. The goal was Vanroboys' seventh of the season and gave the Barracuda a 1-0 edge with 2:34 remaining in the first period. San Jose would go on to outshoot the Eagles 17-6 in the opening frame and carried a 1-0 advantage into the first intermission.

A power play would allow the Barracuda to expand the lead, as forward Andrew Poturalski lit the lamp with a wrister from the bottom of the left-wing circle, putting San Jose on top 2-0 at the 14:21 mark of the second period.

Colorado would finally strike back when Wise buried a shot from the high slot, slicing the deficit to 2-1 with 2:42 remaining in the middle frame.

Still trailing 2-1 as the puck dropped on the third period, Tynan would release from the penalty box and snag and outlet pass that would send him flying down the left-wing boards. The veteran dropped his right shoulder before cutting to the net and roofing the puck over the shoulder of goalie Aaron Dell. The tally was Tynan's fourth of the season and tied the game at 2-2 at the 4:57 mark of the period.

An Eagles power play would then see defenseman Jacob MacDonald smash a rebound with a backhander into the back of the net to give Colorado a 3-2 edge with 11:25 remaining in the contest.

As time wore down, the Barracuda would pull Dell in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Wise who would capitalize with an empty-netter on the power play to cap off the 4-2 score at the 19:59 mark of the final frame.

The Eagles finished the night going 2-for-7 on the power play, while San Jose went 1-for-5 on the man-advantage. Dell suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 37 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the San Jose Barracuda on Sunday, January 5th at 4:00pm MT at Tech CU Arena in San Jose, California. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.

