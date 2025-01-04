Monsters Outmaneuver Marlies in 3-1 Victory

January 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

TORONTO - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Toronto Marlies 3-1 on Friday night at Coca-Cola Coliseum. With the win, the Monsters are now 19-10-1-3 and in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Stanislav Svozil grabbed the lone goal of the opening frame at 6:07 with assists from Luca Del Bel Belluz and Justin Pearson putting Cleveland up 1-0 after 20 minutes. Gavin Brindley notched a tally at 18:17 of the second period with helpers from Owen Sillinger and Cole Clayton sending the Monsters to the final intermission ahead 2-0. The Marlies pushed back with a power-play goal from Alex Nylander at 19:04 of the final period, but Dylan Gambrell scored an empty-net marker at 19:57 off a feed from Sillinger to bring the final score to 3-1.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 33 saves for the win while Toronto's Artur Akhtyamov stopped 25 shots in defeat.

The Monsters have a rematch with the Toronto Marlies at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 1 1 - - 3

TOR 0 0 1 - - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 28 0/3 4/5 10 min / 5 inf

TOR 34 1/5 3/3 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves W 33 1 10-5-3

TOR Akhtyamov L 25 2 9-3-1

Cleveland Record: 19-10-1-3, 2nd North Division

Toronto Record: 17-7-2-3, 4th North Division

