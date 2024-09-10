Squirrels Fly Past Curve in Series Opener

September 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels took advantage of four Curve errors to take a 6-2 win over the Curve on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Pirates catcher Endy Rodriguez went 0-for-3 in his first game on rehab assignment. Rodriguez caught five innings in the field before he was relieved by Eli Wilson.

After Richmond scored a pair of unearned runs across the first two innings against Po-Yu Chen, the Curve bats livened against lefty Jack Choate. Richmond's starter hit Kervin Pichardo with a pitch then surrendered a single to Tsung-Che Cheng to set up the Curve offense. Jase Bowen singled home Altoona's first run and with two outs in the inning, Bowen broke for second with Cheng on third and stole the base easily to allow Cheng to swipe home and tie the game at two.

Po-Yu Chen tossed three innings and allowed two unearned runs in his final start of the season. Chen picked up four strikeouts and did not walk a man before handing the ball off to Altoona's bullpen. Grant Ford was tagged with the loss, allowing four runs, two earned, across two innings of relief. J.C. Flowers and Blake Townsend combined for four no-hit hit innings to wrap up the game on the mound and three strikeouts.

Altoona's offense was held to just two hits and one walk in their final four innings at the plate as Richmond's bullpen combination of Mat Olsen and Tanner Kiest shut down the Curve bats.

Sammy Siani added two hits in the defeat.

Altoona continues their series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Wednesday night at PNG Field. LHP Dominic Perachi is slated to start the game for Altoona, with RHP Nick Sinacola slated to start for the Flying Squirrels.

