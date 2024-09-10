Clifford's Go-Ahead Homer Leads Binghamton to Series-Opening Win in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (31-33, 66-65) led three different times and came-from-behind to defeat the Portland Sea Dogs, 4-3, led by Ryan Clifford's go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field.

With Binghamton down 3-2 in the eighth inning, Matt Rudick hit a leadoff double against Christopher Troye (2-2). Clifford followed with a go-ahead two-run home run that cleared the seats in right field and traveled an estimated distance of 404 feet to put Binghamton up 4-3. It marked Clifford's 17th home run, which is the third most in the Eastern League.

Cameron Foster (4-2) and Jordany Ventura combined to strand the bases loaded in the eighth inning. Carlos Guzman earned his third save with two strikeouts in a perfect ninth inning.

Binghamton got on the board in the second inning when Rowdey Jordan hit into an error and Jeremiah Jackson scored to make it 1-0.

Portland (40-25, 76-58) tied the game against Luis Moreno in the third inning on an error that scored Allan Castro and made it 1-1. Moreno struck out six batters and allowed just one unearned run and three hits over five innings.

Binghamton grabbed the lead back in the sixth inning on Jackson's go-ahead RBI double that made it 2-1. Portland scored twice in the eighth to take a 3-2 lead on an error and RBI single from Ahbram Liendo.

Clifford crushed a go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth, which marked Binghamton's third lead of the game. The Ponies held on to take the series opener.

The Rumble Ponies continue their final series of the season against the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Wednesday at Hadlock Field. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Clifford recorded his 14th multi-hit game and 13th multi-RBI game of the season...Jett Williams went 2-for-4 with two singles and a run scored, which marked his second-straight multi-hit game...Jackson went 2-for-4 with an RBI and run, which marked his 23rd multi-hit game...Jaylen Palmer walked and singled to extend his on-base streak to 10 games.

