September 10, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

September 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS SEAL FINAL ROAD SERIES WIN The Portland Sea Dogs secured the final road series with 8-5 finale win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Sunday afternoon. Mikey Romero roped his third homer of the series and sixth in Double-A while Blaze Jordan, Drew Ehrhard, and Corey Rosier all notched multi-hit days. Jordan drove in four of Portland's runs. Felix Cepeda earned his Eastern League-leading 14th save of the season. Portland capitalized early, scoring four runs in the top of the first after a two-run double from Nathan Hickey (9) along with a two-run single from Blaze Jordan. New Hampshire threatened with a three-run blast from Yohendrick Pinango to put the Fisher Cats within one. Pinango recorded an RBI groundout in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game at four. In the top of the seventh, Hickey scored on a wild pitch to put Portland back on top. Romero rocketed his third homer of the series and sixth with the Sea Dogs in the top of the eighth. With the solo blast, Portland led 6-4. Jordan drove in two with a single to center field to double the lead and record four-RBI on the day. The Fisher Cats scored one on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth but the Sea Dogs held on to take the finale, 8-5.

ROMERO RAKES Mikey Romero rocketed his sixth homer with the Sea Dogs in Sunday's finale in Manchester. After being promoted on August 27th, Romero has six homers over 11 games and is hitting .260 with a .640 slugging percentage and .909 OPS. Romero has collected hits in all but two games and has notched two multi- hit games within that span.

CEPEDA CLOSES THE DOOR RHP Felix Cepeda was reinstated from the IL ahead of the series finale in New Hampshire and earned his Eastern League-leading 14th save of the season in his first outing back. With 1.0 perfect inning with one strikeout in the ninth on Sunday, Cepeda is 14/18 in save opportunities this season. The second most saves belongs to both Jack Leftwich in Akron (10) and Tommy McCollum in Reading (10).

WELCOME TO PORTLAND RHP Gabriel Jackson was promoted to Portland from High-A Greenville prior to Friday night's game. Jackson went 8-2 with a 4.89 ERA across 27 games and 2 starts with the Drive this season while striking out 59 over 73.2 innings. He made Double-A debut last night in New Hampshire where he earned the save with 1.1 innings in relief.

PONIES IN PORTLAND The Portland Sea Dogs will host the Binghamton Rumble Ponies this week at Hadlock Field for the final series of the regular season. Portland owns a 10-8 record against Binghamton this season overall but owns a 1-5 record against the Ponies at home. It will mark the last of four series with Binghamton this season.

WHERE DO WE STAND With another win on Sunday, the Portland Sea Dogs remain in first place, 1.5 game ahead of Somerset. The Hartford Yard Goats rank third, 4.5 games out but already clinched the first half title. With the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 10.0 games out, the Reading Fightin Phils 14.0 back and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 18.5 games out, the second half title is between Portland and Somerset with six to play.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY September 10, 2007 - For the fifth consecutive year, the Portland Sea Dogs establish a franchise record in attendance at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs averaged 6,483 fans, surpassing the 2006 mark of 6,358.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Wikelman Gonzalez will have the start in the series opener in what will be his 19th start and 23rd appearance overall this season. Gonzalez last pitched on September 4th in New Hampshire where he tossed 4.0 innings allowing four runs on five hits while walking two and striking out five. Gonzalez has started three games against Binghamton this season where he owns a 3.60 ERA across 10.0 combined innings. He has allowed four runs on five hits while walking eight and striking out 13 to hold the Ponies to a .161 average against him.

