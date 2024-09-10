Late Rally Isn't Enough as Fightins Fall to Harrisburg on Tuesday

September 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Harrisburg, PA) - The Fightin Phils (25-38; 56-75) fell to the Harrisburg Senators (28-36; 66-67), 5-4 in the series opener on Tuesday night.

The Senators struck first as they posted a three-run inning in the bottom of the fourth. CJ Stubbs led off with an RBI double that scored Yohandy Morales. Another run crossed the plate as Cortland Lawson hit into a 6-4 fielder's choice which scored Cayden Wallace. Cody Wilson followed with an RBI single to give Harrisburg a 3-0 lead.

Harrisburg tacked on two more runs both off the bat of Jeremy De La Rosa. He hit his fifth homer of the year in the fifth and an RBI single in the seventh, to give the Senators a 5-0 edge. De La Rosa went 2-for-4 with a run and two RBI.

Trevor Williams tossed three scoreless innings, allowing three hits, and struck out one. Konnor Ash had a similar start for Reading, as he pitched three scoreless frames, allowed two hits, and struck out two.

The Fightins rallied late in the top of the eighth, scoring four runs in the frame. Erick Brito started the inning with an RBI single to score Ethan Wilson. With the bases loaded, Gabriel Rincones Jr. followed with a bases-clearing three-run double to cut Senator's lead to one run.

Ultimately, Reading could not battle back as they fell to Harrisburg 5-4. Kyle Luckham earned the win (4-8) and Marquis Grissom Jr. earned the save (4), while Nelson L. Alvarez suffered the loss (0-2).

The Fightin Phils return to the field Wednesday against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, at 6:30 p.m. LHP Braeden Fausnaught will start for Reading, opposite LHP Dustin Saenz for Harrisburg. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:15 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Eastern League Stories from September 10, 2024

