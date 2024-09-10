Late Homer Dooms Yard Goats in Ohio

September 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron, OH- Kahlil Watson hit a go-ahead solo home run in the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie and lead the Akron RubberDucks to a 4-3 win against the Hartford Yard Goats on Tuesday night at Canal Park in Akron, Ohio. It was the seventh consecutive one-run game against the Cleveland Guardians affiliate this season. The Yard Goats, who will play their first ever playoff game in Hartford next Thursday, have lost three in a row. Sterlin Thompson smashed his 13th home run for the Yard Goats with a solo shot in the third inning.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the first inning on an RBI single by Ryan Ritter off Akron starter Tommy Mace. Adael Amador led off the game with a single and recorded his team-leading 34th stolen base as he swiped second to set up the first run of the game. The RubberDucks tied the game in the bottom of the inning after a two-out double by Kody Huff and a fielding error allowing Huff to score.

Hartford took a 2-1 lead in the third inning, as Sterlin Thompson drilled a line drive homer into the right field seats, his 13th home run of the season. Again, the Rubber Ducks tied the game with a run in the bottom half of the frame. Kody Huff homered off Yard Goats starter Mason Albright to make it 2-2.

The RubberDucks jumped in front 3-2 in the fourth inning with a two-out rally. Tyrese Turner cracked a double and scored on a single by Yordys Valdez, giving Akron its first lead of the night. The Yard Goats tied the game in the sixth inning as Warming Bernabel was awarded home plate on an interference call and it was 3-3.

In the seventh inning, Kahlil Watson cranked the go-ahead solo home run off the center field batter's eye off reliever Collin Baumgartner to make it 4-3. Akron pitchers did not allow a hit after the third inning and faced the minimum six batters over the final two frames to win the game.

The Yard Goats continue a six-game series against the RubberDucks at Canal Park in Ohio on Wednesday night at 6:35 PM. RHP Chase Dollander will start for the Yard Goats and Austin Peterson will start for Akron. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy app and milb.tv.

Final: Akron 4, Hartford 3

WP: Torres Jr. (2-6)

LP: Baumgartner (4-2)

S: Hanner (6)

Time: 2:36

