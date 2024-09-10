Baysox Withstand Late Erie Rally in Series Opener

September 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (74-56) left 11 runners on base in a 3-2 loss in the series opener to Bowie (60-72).

Bowie grabbed the early lead when Creed Willems struck an RBI double in the first inning against Austin Bergner.

Erie responded with a run of their own in the first inning when Gage Workman singled home Carlos Mendoza in the bottom of the first, tying the game at 1-1.

The game remained tied until the seventh inning. Bergner allowed a run over five innings on three hits, two walks, and two strikeouts.

Against Michael Bienlien in the seventh, Enrique Bradfield Jr. hit a two-out single and stole second base. Heston Kjerstad slapped an RBI double to give Bowie a 2-1 lead.

Erie loaded the bases in the eighth inning with one out against Patrick Reilly. Eliezer Alfonzo grounded into a double play to preserve Bowie's lead.

Bradfield Jr. drilled a solo homer against Matt Seelinger in the ninth inning to extend Bowie's lead to 3-1.

Reilly hit Luis Santana with a pitch to begin the bottom of the ninth and departed for reliever Dan Hammer. Hammer allowed consecutive singles to Brady Allen and Carlos Mendoza to load the bases with nobody out. Max Anderson hit into a fielder's choice as Bowie threw out Santana at home. Workman hit a sacrifice fly to score Allen and make it 3-2. Hammer struck out Chris Meyers to end the game.

Reilly (1-1) earned the win for Bowie. Bienlien (1-1) took the loss. Hammer recorded his third save.

The series continues at 6:05 p.m. on Wednesday as Garrett Burhenn faces Ryan Long.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.