Yard Goats Playoffs Watch Party

September 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, and the Hartford Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Playoff Watch Party on Tuesday, September 17th at 5:00 PM on Pratt Street in Hartford. Fans are invited to watch the Yard Goats first-ever playoff game, a road contest, on the big screen for Game One of the Eastern League Northeast Divisional Championship Series (ELDS). Fans can participate in raffles, face painting and photos with team mascots Chompers and Chew Chew. There also will be giveaways and food and drink specials from vendors. DJ 10Four will be spinning beats until the first pitch. This event is free and open to the public.

What: Yard Goats Playoff Watch Party

When: Tuesday, September 17th at 5:00 PM (DJ 10FOUR)

6:00 PM (Live Screening of the Game)

Where: Pratt Street

Hartford, CT 06103

The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Park for their first-ever playoff game in Hartford, on Thursday, September 19th (7:10 PM). Tickets are now on sale for the September 19th game and the potential decisive game (Game 3 of ELDS) which would take place on Friday, September 20th (7:10 PM) in the best of three format. Tickets are available online (yardgoatsbaseball.com), or in person at the Click-it-or-Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.