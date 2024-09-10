Watson Homer Leads Akron Past Hartford 4-3

September 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The Akron RubberDucks used a clutch home run from Kahlil Watson in the seventh to down the Hartford Yard Goats 4-3 on Tuesday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

After Hartford tied the game in the sixth, Akron answered back in the seventh. Watson opened the inning with a line drive home run off the batter's eye in center to make it 4-3 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Tommy Mace got the start for Akron and ran into some early trouble allowing a run in the first and home run in the third. The right-hander settled back in and retired seven in a row in the middle innings. In total, Mace worked five and a third innings allowing three runs (two earned) while striking out five. Lenny Torres Jr. followed with a scoreless inning and two-thirds. Mason Hickman tossed a scoreless eighth. Bradley Hanner struck out two in the ninth to pick up the save.

Duck Tales

Akron answered Hartford's first inning run with one of its own in the bottom half. Kody Huff doubled with two outs before scoring on an error on Jorge Burgos' grounder. After the Yard Goats homered in the third, Huff launched a solo home run of his own over the wall in left to tie it 2-2. The RubberDucks used some two-out magic in the fourth as Tyresse Turner kept the inning alive with a double before scoring on Yordys Valdes ' RBI single to put Akron ahead 3-2.

Notebook

Huff picked up two hits to extend his hitting streak to seven games....Valdes now has 25 RBI in the season's second half, which is second most on team...Watson's home run tied him Alexfri Planez for the team lead with 16...Game Time: 2:36...Attendance: 2,611.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Hartford Yard Goats on Wednesday, September 11 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Austin Peterson (6-2, 3.13 ERA) will get the start against Hartford right-hander Chase Dollander (2-0, 1.65 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

