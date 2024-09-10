Cleveland Guardians Carlos Carrasco to Rehab Friday at Canal Park
September 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
(AKRON, OHIO) - Cleveland Guardians pitcher Carlos Carrasco is scheduled to pitch in a rehab assignment with the Akron RubberDucks in Friday's 7:05 p.m. game against the Hartford Yard Goats at Canal Park.
Carrasco is appearing in his first rehab game since being placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to August 8 with a left hip strain.
In 21 starts with the Guardians this season, Carrasco is 3-10 with a 5.64 ERA and 89 strikeouts over 103.2 innings pitched. The right-hander has pitched in 324 career games (277 starts) with the Guardians and Mets going 110-103 with a 4.14 ERA and 1662 strikeouts over 15 seasons.
The Barquisimeto, Venezuela native was signed as a free agent in 2024 by the Guardians on February 1. Carrasco made his MLB debut in 2009 and pitched his first 11 seasons in Cleveland before pitching three seasons with the Mets prior to 2024.
Tickets for Friday's game and all RubberDucks home games can be purchased by calling 855-97-QUACK or visiting akronrubberducks.com.
