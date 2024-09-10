Senators Edge Fightin Phils, 5-4

September 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators hung on to defeat the Reading Fightin Phils 5-4 Tuesday night at FNB Field. The Sens had built up a 5-0 lead by the end of the 7th inning before Reading rallied for four runs in the 8th inning to make it a one-run game, but Reading's rally fell just short.

THE BIG PLAY

In the bottom of the 7th inning, the Senators capitalized on a defensive miscue by Reading when Jeremy De La Rosa hit an RBI single that scored J.T. Arruda to extend the Sens' lead to 5-0.

FILIBUSTERS

Jeremy De La Rosa went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI single; his home run was his fifth with the Sens... C.J. Stubbs went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI... The Senators stole four bases which was just one shy of their season high... Trevor Williams threw three shutout innings and allowed three hits in the first start of his rehab stint... Marquis Grissom Jr. tossed a scoreless 9th inning to earn his fourth save... Of the Sens' five runs scored, only two were earned runs.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game two of their six-game series Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Eastern League Stories from September 10, 2024

