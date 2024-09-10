Orioles OF Heston Kjerstad to Continue Rehab Assignment with Double-A Bowie

September 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie, M.D. - The Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, have announced that Orioles outfielder Heston Kjerstad is expected to continue his rehab assignment tonight against the Erie SeaWolves from UPMC Park in Erie, Pa. First pitch tonight is scheduled for 6:05 pm.

Kjerstad has been on the injured list since August 7 after sustaining a concussion. He began his rehab assignment on Sunday with High-A Aberdeen.

The 25-year-old is slashing .261/.370/.420 with three home runs and 12 RBI in 28 games this season. Kjerstad was drafted by the Orioles with the second overall pick in the 2020 Draft out of Arkansas.

The former Baysox outfielder played 46 games with Bowie in 2023. He slashed .310/.383/.576 with 11 homers, 10 doubles, and 23 RBI with the Baysox before earning promotion to Triple-A Norfolk on June 5. Kjerstad would eventually make his Major League debut on September 14 against Tampa Bay.

The Baysox begin their final six-game road series of the season against the Erie SeaWolves tonight at 6:05 pm at UPMC Park.

The 2025 Baysox home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8 against the Erie SeaWolves at Prince George's Stadium. The rest of the 2025 schedule will be released at a determined date, including road games, game times and a promotional/events schedule.

