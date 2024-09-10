Baysox Hold off SeaWolves for Series Opening Win

ERIE, PA. - The Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, held off the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, by a final score of 3-2 on Tuesday night from UPMC Park.

Bowie (28-36, 60-72) took a 1-0 lead four batters in a Creed Willems RBI double down the left field line to plate home Enrique Bradfield Jr. Of his eight hits at Double-A, four of them have gone for extra bases for Willems.

Erie (36-27, 74-56) answered three batters into the first on an RBI single from Gage Workman.

Starting right-hander Alex Pham threw four innings and struck out six, allowing one run on four hits and two walks in a no decision. The Orioles No. 25 prospect is tied for second in the Eastern League in strikeouts (138) and lowered his second half ERA to 2.59.

Orioles' outfielder and Major League rehabber Heston Kjerstad broke the 1-1 tie in the seventh with an RBI double off the left-field wall against right-hander Michael Bienlien (L, 1-1). Kjerstad is recovering from a concussion after being placed on the injured list on August 7. The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 Draft went 1-for-3 on the night.

Right-hander Patrick Reilly (W, 1-1) entered the game in the fifth and pitched four innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts over one hit and three walks to collect his first Double-A win. The Orioles No. 14 prospect has allowed just one run in two outings this month.

Bradfield added a run in the ninth with a solo homer, his first at Double-A, to double the Baysox lead to 3-1. The Orioles No. 4 prospect reached base three times with two hits and a walk and scored all three of Bowie's runs.

In the bottom of the ninth, Erie loaded the bases with nobody out against right-hander Dan Hammer (S, 3). Hammer got Max Anderson to ground out back to him before Workman pulled the SeaWolves within a run on a sacrifice fly to right. With the tying run on second and the winning run on first, Hammer struck out Chris Meyers to end the game and seal the Baysox win.

The Baysox continue their final series of the season against the SeaWolves tomorrow at 6:05 pm from UPMC Park. RHP Ryan Long (0-6, 4.82 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against RHP Garrett Burhenn (6-1, 3.59 ERA) for Erie.

