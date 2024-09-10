Portland Comes up Short in 4-3 Loss to Binghamton

September 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs (40-24, 76-57) fall short in a 4-3 loss to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (31-33, 66-65) on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field.

Wikelman Gonzalez fired 5.0 innings with seven strikeouts to start. Blaze Jordan and Allan Castro both notched multi-hit nights. Gabriel Jackson pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts in his Hadlock Field debut.

Binghamton took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second after an error scored Jeremiah Jackson.

Portland tied the game in the bottom of the third after Elih Marrero doubled (12) while Allan Castro scored on an error issued to the left fielder.

A ground-rule double from Jackson in the top of the sixth inning propelled the Ponies back to a 2-1 lead.

Allan Castro singled in the bottom of the seventh while Nathan Hickey came home to score on an error issued to the center fielder to even the score again. Ahbram Liendo singled to right field to drive in the leading run and put Portland on top for the first time, 3-2.

Ryan Clifford clubbed a go-ahead two-run blast in the top of the eighth to give Binghamton a 4-3 lead.

RHP Cameron Foster (4-2, 3.64 ERA) (BS, 2) earned the win pitching 2.2 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking one and striking out one. Carlos Guzman (3) earned the save pitching a perfect ninth with two strikeouts. RHP Christopher Troye (2-2, 4.60 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 2.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while striking out one. He did not issue a walk.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field on Wednesday, September 11th, 2024 for game two of a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Game two is slated for 6:00pm. RHP Blake Wehunt will start for Portland in what will be his Double-A debut while RHP Jonah Tong (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will get the ball for Binghamton.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.