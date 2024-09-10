Pirates Catcher Endy Rodriguez Scheduled to Rehab with the Curve

September 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, PA - The Pittsburgh Pirates announced that C Endy Rodriguez will begin a rehab assignment with the Curve beginning on Tuesday, September 10. Rodriguez is currently on the 60-Day IL for the Pirates recovering from Tommy John Surgery.

Rodriguez is in the Curve lineup for Tuesday night's game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, batting second and catching.

The 24-year-old played 31 games with the Curve in 2022 batting .356 with a .442 on-base percentage and an 1.120 OPS, recording 14 doubles, eight home runs and 32 runs batted in. He made his major league debut on July 17, 2023, against the Cleveland Guardians and hit .220 with seven doubles, three triples, three homers, and 13 RBI in 57 major league games.

Rodriguez was originally acquired by the Pirates from the New York Mets in a three-team trade that send RHP Joe Musgrove to San Diego in January of 2021.

