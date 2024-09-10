Somerset Series Begins with Cats Loss

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-42, 51-80) couldn't match the bats of the Somerset Patriots (39-24, 70-61) in the opener of the final series of 2024, losing 8-2. After plating two runs in the third, New Hampshire was blanked for the final seven innings.

Somerset right fielder Elijah Dunham clubbed two three-run home runs to lead the Patriots' offense.

Cats starter Lazaro Estrada (L, 3-5) gave up five runs over 3 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out eight batters, two in each inning; eight of the 11 outs Estrada recorded were strikeouts. Righty Kevin Miranda followed out of the bullpen and allowed three runs in 3 1/3 innings while striking out four. Johnathan Lavallee sat down three in order in the eighth, one via strikeout. All of Somerset's runs were earned - both teams played errorless baseball.

Patriots starter Trystan Vrieling (W, 12-7) tossed a quality start: six innings pitched, and two runs allowed. Righties Luis Velazquez and Clayton Beeter posted zeroes in the final three innings.

The Patriots struck first in the bottom of the second. The first five batters reached base; runs scored on second baseman Anthony Siegler's RBI double and Dunham's first of two homers.

The Fisher Cats responded in the top of the third. Catcher Robert Brooks singled to lead off the frame, then center fielder Dasan Brown doubled into the left field corner. Eddinson Paulino, in his Fisher Cats debut, grounded to first to plate Brooks, then Charles McAdoo hit a sacrifice fly to left to bring Brown home and cut Somerset's lead to 4-2.

The Patriots struck back in the fourth, as Spencer Jones singled in Alexander Vargas, then Dunham's second blast in the fifth broke the game open.

New Hampshire plays game No. 132 Wednesday night at 6:35 PM EDT. The Fisher Cats send Adam Macko (5-4, 4.42 ERA) to the hill for his first Double-A start since July 2. RHP Bailey Dees (6-7, 4.28 ERA) takes the mound for Somerset.

