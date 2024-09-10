Squirrels Open Road Trip with 6-2 Win

September 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







ALTOONA, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels pulled ahead in the early innings and received scoreless work from their bullpen to beat the Altoona Curve, 6-2, on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Flying Squirrels (63-70, 29-35) improved to 6-1 in their last seven games, taking the first game of their final series this season from the Curve (58-75, 29-25).

With the score tied, 2-2, in the fourth, Bryce Eldridge drove a two-run triple to give the Flying Squirrels a 4-2 lead against Curve reliever Grant Ford (Loss, 4-3).

In the fifth, Richmond scored a run on an error and Carter Howell brought in a run with a sacrifice fly to open a 6-2 lead.

The Flying Squirrels took a 2-0 lead with a pair of RBI singles by Victor Bericoto in the first and second innings. The Curve responded with two runs in the second to even the score.

Richmond starter Jack Choate (Win, 1-3) allowed two runs over five innings with five strikeouts to pick up his first Double-A win.

Mat Olsen worked two scoreless innings and Tanner Kiest retired the final six batters of the game in order.

The Flying Squirrels and Curve continue the series on Wednesday night in Altoona. Right-hander Nick Sinacola (5-2, 3.68) will start for Richmond countered by Altoona lefty Dominic Perachi (1-2, 6.50).

On Thursday, the Flying Squirrels will host the annual Dinner on the Infield at The Diamond with proceeds benefiting Flying Squirrels Charities. Movies in the Outfield continues with a showing of "Happy Gilmore" on Sept. 21 and "Hotel Transylvania" on Oct. 12. Tickets and more information are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

-SQUIRRELS-

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.