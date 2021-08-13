Spitzbarth Named Indians July Player of the Month
August 13, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced relief pitcher Shea Spitzbarth as their July Player of the Month after he surrendered earned runs in only two of his nine appearances in the month (10.2ip).
Spitzbarth allowed four runs (three earned) in July to hold his season ERA under the 2.00 mark (1.41, 5er/32.0ip). Compared to his first two months of the season, Spitzbarth upped his strikeout count from 6.33 strikeouts per nine innings in May and June combined and finished July with a 8.44 K/9 rate. After surrendering a season-high two earned runs on July 20 at Toledo, he threw two scoreless innings on July 24 against the Mud Hens. His month ended with a 4.2-inning scoreless streak.
The right-hander's outstanding month led to him having his contract selected by Pittsburgh on Aug. 2. He made his major league debut that night at Milwaukee and has not allowed a run in two appearances with the Pirates this season.
The 26-year-old was selected by Pittsburgh from Los Angeles (NL) in the Triple-A phase of the Rule 5 Draft on Dec. 10, 2020. Spitzbarth originally signed a minor league contract as a non-drafted free agent with Los Angeles (NL) on July 10, 2015.
