Bring Your Dog to Louisville Slugger Field Tuesday, August 17

August 13, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats and Kentucky Humane Society are inviting fans to bring their dogs to Louisville Slugger Field on Tuesday, Aug. 17 for Dog Day at the Park (presented by Jefferson Animal Hospital). Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the event and first pitch between the Bats and Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves) is set for 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are just $9 per person and $3 per each dog. Proceeds from dog tickets will benefit the Kentucky Humane Society. Only a limited number of dog tickets are available, so fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance of Tuesday's game.

Fans bringing their dog must enter Louisville Slugger Field through either the Right Field Gate or Witherspoon St. Gate. Dogs must be leashed at all times (retractable leashes are not permitted) and are allowed only in the outfield concourse areas, lawns and Sections 105-106.

Please note, fans are required to sign a waiver confirming their dog is current on vaccinations before entering Louisville Slugger Field. Waivers are available online HERE or in-person at the ballpark Tuesday night.

Tuesday is also Dollar Menu Night with hot dogs, chips, popcorn and soda available for just $1 each during the game.

For questions or additional information, visit batsbaseball.com or email info@batsbaseball.com.

