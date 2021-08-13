Severino Joins RailRiders for Rehab Start Tonight

Moosic, PA - The New York Yankees have transferred pitcher Luis Severino to the Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre roster and he will make a MLB rehab start tonight against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at PNC Field. Gates open at 6:00 PM and the first pitch is slated for 7:05.

Severino underwent Tommy John surgery in 2020 and has not pitched in the Majors since 2019. He began a rehab assignment in June, but had a groin strain the set back his return. He has made two appearances for the Somerset Patriots this month, totalling 6.1 innings pitched with nine strikeouts and one walk.

Severino was signed by the Yankees in 2011 and reached Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2015, going 7-0 with a 1.91 ERA for the RailRiders. He made his Major League debut for the Yankees on August 5 that summer. Severino became a mainstay in the Yankees rotation in 2017 and has compiled a 42-26 mark over 99 games, including 88 starts.

The RailRiders have had Major League rehab assignments by Luke Voit on three different occasions, plus Trey Amburgey, Zack Britton, Darren O'Day, Ryan LaMarre and Justin Wilson on rehab stints at various points this season.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hosts Lehigh Valley this weekend. The first 2,500 fans through the gates tonight receive a beach towel, courtesy of Dickson City Hyundai. The RailRiders will wear custom Hawaiian-style jerseys, presented by Kost, that will be auctioned off after the final out to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of NEPA. After the final out, post game fireworks will light the sky, brought to you by Jack Williams Tire and 98.5 KRZ. Tickets are available at swbrailriders.com.

