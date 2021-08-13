Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to open gates 30 minutes early on Saturday, August 14, 2021

August 13, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Moosic, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders will open gates 30 minutes early on Saturday, August 14, prior to their 6:05 P.M. first pitch against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Triple-A Affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Season Ticket Holder Gate will now open at 4:15 and the main gates will open at 4:30 PM.

The first 2,500 fans entering PNC Field will receive a Legends Race Dual Bobblehead courtesy of PNC Bank. Alcohol sales, including the Bud Light Seltzer Saturday special, begin at 5:00. After the game ends, the RailRiders cap the day with a post game fireworks extravaganza.

In addition to the game against Lehigh Valley on Saturday, there is a concert at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain. Fans should anticipate increased traffic as they make their way to and from the ballpark for the game.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its series against Lehigh Valley tonight through Sunday. Tickets for all games are available at swbrailriders.com.

