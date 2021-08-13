Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: August 13, 2021

Friday, August 13th 6:05 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (41-46) at Norfolk Tides (34-51) Game 4 of 6

Harbor Park / Norfolk, VA Game #88 of 130 Away Game #46 of 65

RHP Johan Oviedo (1-2, 6.00 ERA) vs. RHP Ofelky Peralta (1-0, 5.91 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds outlasted the Norfolk Tides in one of the games of the season, winning 7-6 in 11 innings. The game took four hours and 12 minutes to complete and featured 24 combined hits and 11 combined pitchers between the two teams. The star of the night for Memphis at the plate was Nolan Gorman. The top-hitting prospect in the Cardinals system went 4-for-5 at the dish, including a double in the sixth, a walk and three runs scored. Kodi Whitley left the bases loaded in the bottom of the 11th to secure victory. The righthanded reliever struck out four batters in two scoreless relief innings (the 10th and 11th).

Memphis Starter: Johan Oviedo will make his sixth start of the season for the Redbirds today. In his last start on August 5 against Durham, Oviedo yielded five runs (four earned) in five innings and took the loss. The 23-year-old's started with the 'Birds on July 14 against Norfolk when he picked up the win, striking out eight in a six-inning outing. The Havana, Cuba native has made five total starts with Memphis this season, posting an even 6.00 ERA in 24.0 IP with 24 strikeouts and 10 walks. Oviedo has made 14 appearances and 13 starts in the major leagues with St. Louis this season. He's 0-5 with a 4.91 ERA in 62.1 innings of work with the Cardinals.

Norfolk Starter: Ofelky Peralta makes his third start this season with Norfolk and his 16th overall appearance (11th start) between Double-A and Triple-A this season. Combined between Bowie and Norfolk, the righthander's ERA is 4.79 in 56.1 IP with 59 strikeouts and 32 walks. The 24-year-old spent 2019 between Delmarva (Low-A) and Frederick (High-A), where he posted a combined ERA of 4.03 in 25 appearances with 119 strikeouts and 59 walks in 116.0 IP.

Happy to Have You, Alec: Since joining the Memphis Redbirds last week, Alec Burleson has been swinging a hot bat. The Cardinals' second-round pick in 2020 is 9-26 (BA of .346) in seven games, including an RBI single in Wednesday night's game and a two-run double on Thursday night. Burleson was in the midst of a powerful season during Double-A Springfield prior to his callup to Memphis in early August. The former East Carolina Pirate was slashing .288/.333/.488 with 10 doubles, 14 home runs and 44 RBIs.

Juan Gone: Juan Yepez has been incredibly consistent at the plate over his last 19 games. During that stretch, he has eight home runs, 17 RBI, 16 runs scored and 13 walks. The righthanded slugger doubled and scored two runs on Wednesday night, followed by a four-walk game on Thursday night.

Warner on a Run: Austin Warner has put together a dominant stretch since the beginning of July. In 11 appearances, Warner has allowed just two earned runs in 15.1 innings, good for a 1.17 ERA. Warner has 19 strikeouts and a 0.65 WHIP in those 11 outings.

One for the Trophy Case: Brandon Dickson helped the United States National Team secure a silver medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Dickson appeared in three games for Team USA and allowed just one run in 3.1 innings.

Another New Guy: The Norfolk Tides host the Memphis Redbirds at Harbor Park for the first time ever this week. The Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles was placed in the Triple-A East prior to this season after being a member of the International League since 1969.

