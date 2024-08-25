Southpaw Brady Feigl Selected by Pittsburgh
August 25, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today selected the contract of left-handed reliever Brady Feigl. He will be the third member of the 2024 Indianapolis Indians to make his major league debut this season, following right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes and catcher Grant Koch.
Feigl, 33, began the season on Indianapolis' Opening Day roster after being signed by Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent and went 7-2 with a 3.83 ERA (22er/51.2ip) and 62 strikeouts in 33 games (one start). He has excelled this August, logging a 0.82 ERA (1er/11.0ip), 14 strikeouts, 0.82 WHIP and .167 batting average against (6-for-36) in seven outings.
The Severn, Md. native leads all Indians pitchers in wins and is tied with closer Connor Sadzeck for the most strikeouts as a reliever (59).
In addition to Indy, Feigl has made Triple-A appearances with Gwinnett (2015), Round Rock (2018) and Nashville (2019). He spent the last two seasons in the independent Atlantic League with Long Island (2022), Spire City (2023) and Lexington (2023) before returning to affiliated ball this season.
Feigl was originally signed by Atlanta as a non-drafted free agent on Nov. 14, 2013, out of Mount St. Mary's University (Emmitsburg, Md.).
Indianapolis' first-time callups are presented by Franciscan Health.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 25, 2024
- IronPigs Launch Three Homers to Earn Series Split against Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Red Wings Fall in Finale, Split Series in Allentown - Rochester Red Wings
- Cubs Edge Hens 4-2 as Madris Makes a Daring Home Plate Dive - Toledo Mud Hens
- Gilbert Homers Again But Syracuse Drops Series Finale to Durham, 10-6 on Sunday - Syracuse Mets
- Bisons on Wrong End of Back and Forth Affair with Omaha - Buffalo Bisons
- Indians Drop Series Finale in Columbus, 5-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Bulls Split Series with 10-6 Win at Syracuse - Durham Bulls
- Stripers Score Early and Often to Back Elder, Sweep Bats - Gwinnett Stripers
- Louisville Falls in Finale to Gwinnett 11-3 - Louisville Bats
- Bisons Final 'Luces de Buffalo' Game Is a Honda Fridaynightbash on September 6 - Buffalo Bisons
- Southpaw Brady Feigl Selected by Pittsburgh - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB Game Notes - August 25 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- August 25 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 25 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Indians Drop Series Finale in Columbus, 5-2
- Southpaw Brady Feigl Selected by Pittsburgh
- Long Ball Propels Clippers Over Indians in Saturday Matchup, 6-3
- Harrington Deals as Indians Handle Clippers, 6-2
- Indians Tee Off Early, Rally Late in 9-8, 10-Inning Win Over Clippers