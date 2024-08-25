Southpaw Brady Feigl Selected by Pittsburgh

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today selected the contract of left-handed reliever Brady Feigl. He will be the third member of the 2024 Indianapolis Indians to make his major league debut this season, following right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes and catcher Grant Koch.

Feigl, 33, began the season on Indianapolis' Opening Day roster after being signed by Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent and went 7-2 with a 3.83 ERA (22er/51.2ip) and 62 strikeouts in 33 games (one start). He has excelled this August, logging a 0.82 ERA (1er/11.0ip), 14 strikeouts, 0.82 WHIP and .167 batting average against (6-for-36) in seven outings.

The Severn, Md. native leads all Indians pitchers in wins and is tied with closer Connor Sadzeck for the most strikeouts as a reliever (59).

In addition to Indy, Feigl has made Triple-A appearances with Gwinnett (2015), Round Rock (2018) and Nashville (2019). He spent the last two seasons in the independent Atlantic League with Long Island (2022), Spire City (2023) and Lexington (2023) before returning to affiliated ball this season.

Feigl was originally signed by Atlanta as a non-drafted free agent on Nov. 14, 2013, out of Mount St. Mary's University (Emmitsburg, Md.).

