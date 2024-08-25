Iowa Wins Sixth Series of Season, Defeats Mud Hens

August 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

TOLEDO, OH - Jordan Wicks collected his second straight scoreless start, Owen Caissie launched two homers for the first time this season, and the Iowa Cubs (55-71) defeated the Toledo Mud Hens (59-66), 4-2, Sunday afternoon at Fifth Third Field to win their sixth series of the season.

After three scoreless innings, the I-Cubs jumped in front with a three-run fourth. First, Caissie smashed a two-run shot to left, plating Kevin Alcantara after he singled and stole second. Iowa got its third tally of the frame on back-to-back doubles by Chase Strumpf and Darius Hill.

Wicks kept the Mud Hens off the board for the second straight start, tossing 4.2 scoreless innings in his fourth major-league rehab start of this stint. He hasn't allowed a run in his last two appearances, totaling 8.2 innings.

The score remained the same until the I-Cubs' half of the eighth when Caissie made it 4-0 with a solo shot into the second deck of the right field seats. Caissie blasted his 14th and 15th homers of the year Sunday and drove in team-leading runs 58,59, and 60.

The Mud Hens drew to within 4-2 in the eighth when Justyn-Henry Malloy singled and the Bligh Madris drove him in with a triple and then scored when the throw to third rolled into foul territory. But Daniel Palencia sent the Hens down in order to preserve the I-Cubs' sixth series win of the year.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Sunday was Owen Caissie's first multi-homer game of the season and fifth of his career

- Ten total bases is the second-highest single game total of Caissie's career...he had 12 during a three-homer game on April 12, 2023, while with Tennessee

Iowa will play at home against Memphis on Tuesday, August 27 for the first of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 6:38 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

