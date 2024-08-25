RailRiders Win Finale for Series Split

August 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders bested the St. Paul Saints 5-2 on Sunday afternoon. A home run from Jahmai Jones lifted the team to victory so they could split the series against the Saints.

An early pitchers' duel ensued right out of the gate with both starters putting up three scoreless frames.

The RailRiders got their first hits and runs in the fourth inning. Jasson Domínguez doubled and Oswald Peraza singled him home for a 1-0 lead.

SWB's starter Tom Pannone (W, 8-9) worked five innings of shutout ball. He allowed just five hits and a walk while striking out two. Counterpart Aaron Rozek pitched six frames letting up just the one run.

Alex Mauricio tossed a clean sixth and the RailRiders got to work in the seventh. Oswald Peraza notched a hit, his second of the day. After T.J. Rumfield earned a walk, Carlos Narvaez singled to load the bases. JC Escarra batted one home and then Jahmai Jones smacked a three-run homer for a 5-0 advantage.

The Saints battled back in the bottom half. Patrick Winkel led off with a walk and Jeferson Morales doubled them into scoring position. Diego Castillo's groundout plated their first run of the contest. Major League rehabber Brooks Lee followed with an RBI double for a 5-2 score.

Victor González (S, 2) took on the ninth to preserve the win and secure the series split.

SWB returns to PNC Field on Tuesday, August 27, to open a six-game set against the Rochester Red Wings. Purchase tickets for any 2024 RailRiders home game and get the latest promotional details at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 28-22, 71-53

