Louisville Falls in Finale to Gwinnett 11-3

August 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats' woes continued on Saturday, ending their series against the Gwinnett Stripers with an 11-3 loss on Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field.

The loss ends a six-game sweep and extends the Louisville winless streak to seven games.

Gwinnett's attack began early against starter Brandon Leibrandt. Although he induced a double play with the bases loaded to get two outs while a run scored, Leibrandt couldn't escape with just one run against. With two outs and a runner at third, Brian Anderson connected on a two-run homer to left, his second as a Striper to make it 3-0.

After throwing 25 pitches in the top of the first, Leibrandt (L, 3-4) was pulled and replaced by rehabbing Reds southpaw Brent Suter. He pitched a scoreless top of the second, giving the Bats a chance to get a on the board. Edwin Rios began the bottom half with a single against Gwinnett starter Bryce Elder. P.J. Higgins laced his team-leading 25th double of the season into the left field corner, putting runners on second and third. Erik Gonzalez cashed in with a two-run single to left, cutting the Gwinnett lead to 3-2 after two.

Drake Baldwin's RBI single doubled the Gwinnett advantage back to 4-2 against Suter in the third. Over 1.2 innings in his second rehab outing, Suter allowed a run on four hits with two strikeouts.

Sam Benschoter was called on for his Triple-A debut with the Bats and got the final out of the third. However, the Stripers struck often against Benschoter over the remainder of his outing, adding five runs on eight hits with two walks and a strikeout over 4.1 innings, tying for the longest relief outing by a Bats pitcher this season as the Stripers pulled away.

Davis Wendzel snapped a 0-for-21 streak with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth, and that would be the last of Louisville's damage against Elder (W, 9-3). The Gwinnett righty tossed his second quality start of the week, giving up three runs on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts to earn the win.

The Stripers capped off the scoring with two more runs off Evan Kravetz in the eighth. Backup catcher Eric Yang ended the game on the mound with a scoreless top of the ninth, his second scoreless inning of the week on the mound.

Stripers relievers Brian Moran, Tommy Doyle, and Daysbel Hernandez combined to pitch tie final three innings to finish the win.

Levi Jordan went 2-for-4 in the loss, the only Louisville hitter to record more than one hit. Gonzalez drove in two of the three runs while the Bats defense recorded a pair of double plays in the field, their fourth straight day with two defensive double plays.

The Bats (57-67, 19-31 second half) head north to begin a seven-game series with the Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday night. First pitch at Victory Field is set for 7:05 p.m. Nick Curran will be on the call for 1450/96.1 WXVW.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.