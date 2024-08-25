IronPigs Launch Three Homers to Earn Series Split against Red Wings

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (59-63, 25-24) managed a series split with their third straight win over Rochester Red Wings (68-56, 30-21) by a final of 13-2 on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.

The ballgame started with mirror image first innings for both clubs as each loaded the bases to begin the day offensively before a groundball double play produced the first run of game for both teams.

The IronPigs leapt in front without a hit in the second. A wild pitch scored David Dahl before Darick Hall was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force home another run in an inning that featured four walks and a hit batter.

Scott Kingery launched a three-run homer in the fourth, his 23rd of the year, to open things up for the 'Pigs. Later in the frame, Buddy Kennedy doubled, scoring Darick Hall from first thanks to an error on the play. Kennedy scored later in the inning on a Kody Clemens groundout to make it 8-1.

Jake Alu homered to get one back for the Red Wings in the fifth, his second of the year, but Jim Haley filed a rebuttal with a two-run homer of his own, his eighth, to make it 10-2.

Kody Clemens launched a three-run homer in the eighth to cap the day, his 11th of the year, cementing the 13-2 win for the 'Pigs.

Robinson Pina (1-1) earned the win for the 'Pigs, allowing just two runs in five innings on four hits and two walks, striking out four.

Thaddeus Ward (7-5) suffered the loss for the Red Wings, allowing three runs in 1.2 innings on one hit and six walks.

Following an off-day on Monday, the IronPigs continue their homestand as they welcome in the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday, August 27th. First pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park.

