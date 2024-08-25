Bisons on Wrong End of Back and Forth Affair with Omaha

BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons lost a back-and-forth contest 7-6 to the Omaha Storm Chasers on Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field to close out the series.

Will Robertson helped keep the Bisons close throughout the afternoon with a team leading four RBI's. Robertson would go 1-3 at the plate with a run scored and a walk drawn and ended up hitting his second grand slam of the season.

Alan Roden was excellent at the plate with a three hit outing going 3-4. Roden would also notch an RBI as well as score a run for Buffalo in the first inning.

The Bisons opened the series finale with a big first inning. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the first, Robertson hit a ruled home run for a grand slam. The ball did not land out of the park but hit the yellow baseline marker in deep left field, the umpire then ruled it a home run hit.

Omaha had a big inning of their own to even up the score in the top of the fourth. Nelson Valazquez drove in the first runs of the day for the Storm Chasers with a two-run single.

Nate Eaton scored to cut the deficit to 4-3, an RBI single from Devin Mann would close out the inning at 4-4. Omaha would later take the lead off a sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth inning.

Buffalo scored runs in the bottom of the fifth to take back the lead. Roden drove in the first of two runs with an RBI single to score Phil Clarke. A clutch single from Josh Kasevich scored Nathan Lukes to give the Bisons the lead at 6-5.

James Kaprielian made his ninth start since joining the Bisons this season and got four innings of work in the series finale. Kaprielian gave up four hits, four runs and three walks, he would notch three strikeouts before coming out.

Andrew Bash, Mason Fluharty, Hayden Juenger, and Luis Frias all came into pitch in relief. Bash would go for two innings and give up one run. Fluharty and Frias both would pitch roughly an inning with Frias notching two strikeouts and Fluharty securing one.

The back and forth continued in the top of the eighth with Omaha taking the lead with solo home runs from Valazquez and Brian O'Keefe to bring the score to 7-6. Evan Sisk and the Storm Chasers would close the door on a comeback in the bottom of the ninth.

The Bisons will get a day to rest and recover on Monday before kicking off a six-game set against the Durham Bulls. Game one of the series is scheduled for Tuesday night with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

