Bisons Final 'Luces de Buffalo' Game Is a Honda Fridaynightbash on September 6
August 25, 2024 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
There are just two more Honda fridaynightbash! games left in the season and just one more contest on the schedule for Luces de Buffalo! That's just two of the many great reasons to get to Sahlen Field on Friday, September 6 for the Bisons host the IronPigs for Hispanic Heritage Night (6:05 p.m.) with pregame Happy Hour & Hispanic Heritage Party and postgame Fireworks!
The Bisons have once again teamed up with the Hispanic Heritage Council for this fantastic celebration as part of of Honda fridaynightbash! The game's first pitch is at 6:05 p.m., but the fun starts at 5:00 p.m. with the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour on the main level of the ballpark and our Hispanic Heritage Night Pre-Game Party on the ballpark's club level. We'll have great music, live dancing and awesome food specials before the Luces de Buffalo take the field for the final time this season. Of course, no Friday night at the ballpark is complete with an awesome postgame Fireworks Show... our second-last fireworks show of the season!
