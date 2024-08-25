Knights Beat the Redbirds on Sunday, 8-3

August 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(MEMPHIS, TN) - Bryan Ramos has put on an offensive show in the month of August. On Sunday, that show reached new levels.

Ramos ripped two home runs to help the Charlotte Knights beat the Memphis Redbirds by a score of 8-3 in the finale of the six-game series from AutoZone Park in Memphis, TN on Sunday afternoon. With the win, the Knights earned a series split with the Redbirds, 3-3.

In the top of the first inning, Ramos singled to extend his hitting streak to 10 consecutive games. Three innings later, he launched his seventh home run of the season, a two-run blast off Memphis starter Gordon Graceffo (9-7, 4.55).

The home run party for Ramos continued in the fifth inning as he hit his eighth home run of the season, another two-run blast. For the day, Ramos went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, two home runs and four RBI. For the month of August, Ramos is hitting .291 (23-for-79) with 15 runs scored, three doubles, six home runs and 18 RBI in 20 games.

LHP Jake Eder (1-4, 10.13) started the game for the Knights and earned his first career Triple-A win. Eder allowed just two runs on five hits over five innings. He walked just two batters and struck out six. In relief, four pitchers combined to hold the Redbirds to just one more run over the final four frames.

Along with the solid offensive showing from Ramos, the Knights also received strong efforts from shortstop Colson Montgomery, center fielder Rafael Ortega and second baseman Michael Chavis.

Montgomery launched his team-leading 14th home run of the season and finished the game by going 2-for-5 with two runs scored, the home run and two RBI. Ortega went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Chavis went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

The Knights will now have an off day on Monday before opening up a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers) on Tuesday night. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 6:30 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch from Uptown Charlotte on Tuesday night is set for 6:35 p.m.

