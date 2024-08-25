Indians Drop Series Finale in Columbus, 5-2
August 25, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
COLUMBUS, Ohio - A three-run bottom of the fourth inning was the difference on Sunday afternoon at Huntington Park, as the Indianapolis Indians fell to the Columbus Clippers in the series finale, 5-2.
The Clippers (33-17, 65-59) jumped in front against Indians starter Luis Cessa (L, 4-5) in the bottom of the first on a solo home run from Juan Brito. The Guardians No. 10 prospect (per MLB Pipeline) also plated a run in the fifth with an RBI single after doubling in the fourth. His double came just one pitch before Chase DeLauter's RBI double, and DeLauter was driven in on a two-run home run from George Valera in that three-run fourth inning against Cessa.
The Indians (26-23, 59-63) jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the top of the second against Clippers opener Zak Kent on a fielding error and an RBI single from catcher Dylan Shockley, who was playing his first game with the Indians since June 30. However, Indianapolis' bats fell silent against southpaw Doug Nikhazy (W, 5-2), who worked 4.2 scoreless innings in long relief after starting the series opener on Tuesday. Andrew Misiaszek and Franco Aleman finished the job for the Clippers, recording the final five outs of the game.
Both rehabbing relievers appeared for the Indians in the series finale, with right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski firing 1.2 scoreless innings before Ryan Borucki struck out the side in a scoreless eighth. Second baseman Nick Gonzales, rehabbing from a groin strain, went 1-for-4 as the Indians leadoff man.
The Indians went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position on Sunday afternoon. In the 4-2 series loss to Columbus this week, the Indians hit just .135 (10-for-74) with runners in scoring position.
After a scheduled off day on Monday, the Indians return home to start a seven-game series with the Reds-affiliated Louisville Bats on Tuesday evening at 7:05 PM ET. Tickets are still available for all six game days at indyindians.com/tickets.
