SWB Game Notes - August 25
August 25, 2024 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (27-22, 70-53) @ St. Paul Saints (21-29, 59-65)
Game 124 | Road Game 62 | CHS Field | Sunday, August 25, 2024 | First Pitch 3:07 PM EDT
LHP Tom Pannone (7-9, 3.82) vs LHP Aaron Rozek (0-3, 7.67)
TUESDAY'S TURN - Starters Tom Pannone and Aaron Rozek will meet up again on the mound to finish off Sunday. In Tuesday's matchup, Pannone threw a quality start to earn the win. He tossed six innings of one-run ball while striking out six on 86 pitches. Aaron Rozek took the loss after allowing six runs, five earned, in four innings. Pannone has been a real pick up from the Cubs system in the starting rotation. With SWB, the lefty holds a 2.25 ERA in 32 innings. On the season he has worked a 3.82 earned run average in 122.2 frames totalling 117 strikeouts.
RUNNING MAN - The RailRiders stole two more bases last night to total 195 on the season when Jasson Domínguez and Cam Eden each had one. He has now stolen a base in three of four games this week. The team has set a season-high franchise record topping last year's 174 total. This is the most in the International League and second most in Triple-A behind Tacoma's ridiculous 247.
VERSUS LEFT - The RailRiders have seven of fifteen arms as lefties on their pitching staff right now. Four of them a were part of the starting rotation. Southpaw pitchers have held opposing batters to a .233 average against this summer.
FIRST IS THE WORST - After a two-run first inning by their opponents last night, the RailRiders have allowed a total of 103 runs in the first inning of play. It is nine more than their next highest frame with 92 scored in the fourth.
BICKFORD TO THE BIGS - The Yankees have selected the contract of Phil Bickford as he takes the roster spot of Michael Tonkin who was designated for assignment. It will be Bickford's second stint in the big leagues with New York. The righty held a 3.00 earned run average in Triple-A in 45.0 innings of work. He allowed just 15 walks to 55 strikeouts.
ON THE WEEK - The RailRiders are hitting the best out of an International League team this week with a .307 cumulative average. They have had the most hits, 58, with 18 for extra bases. Conversely their pitching staff has allowed the third most earned runs, 31, to Norfolk and of course St. Paul. Their 6.44 overall ERA is second highest. The arms have, however, issued just 13 walks to 36 strikeouts.
SWING AND A MIZ- Anthony Misiewicz earned his seventh save of the season last night, a team-high for the RailRiders. He has now finished 16 games for SWB this season. After blowing a save earlier in the week, Miz bounced back to seal the 6-3 win last night. He stranded two on the base paths to keep St. Paul off the board. On the season, the lefty holds a 2.86 earned run average in 50.1 innings pitched. Misiewicz has issued just 14 walks to 64 total strikeouts. He pitched one clean inning of work for the Yankees this season and remains on their 40-man roster.
