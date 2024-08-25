Bulls Split Series with 10-6 Win at Syracuse

Syracuse, NY - Joe Rock threw six solid innings, while Austin Shenton homered twice and Jonathan Aranda smacked a grand slam to lead the Durham Bulls past the Syracuse Mets 10-6 on Sunday at NBT Bank Stadium.

Rock (W, 5-6), who threw seven one-hit innings on Tuesday against the Mets (22-28), permitted just two runs - one earned - over six frames, fanning four on just 71 pitches.

Trailing 1-0 in the fourth, Austin Shenton tied the game with a solo home run to right against Syracuse starter Dom Hamel (L, 3-7). The Bulls (24-27) took a 3-1 lead with two in the fifth as Tristan Peters scored on a wild pitch, then Shenton singling home Curtis Mead.

In the sixth, Aranda drove a grand slam to right field against former Bulls reliever Tyler Zuber to put the Bulls ahead 7-1. Shenton hit his second of the game with Mead aboard in the eighth.

Michael Gomez and Carlos Garcia combined for the final three innings as the Bulls split the six-game series in New York.

The Bulls return home Tuesday, August 27th against the Buffalo Bisons at 6:35 PM ET.

