Bulls Split Series with 10-6 Win at Syracuse
August 25, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Syracuse, NY - Joe Rock threw six solid innings, while Austin Shenton homered twice and Jonathan Aranda smacked a grand slam to lead the Durham Bulls past the Syracuse Mets 10-6 on Sunday at NBT Bank Stadium.
Rock (W, 5-6), who threw seven one-hit innings on Tuesday against the Mets (22-28), permitted just two runs - one earned - over six frames, fanning four on just 71 pitches.
Trailing 1-0 in the fourth, Austin Shenton tied the game with a solo home run to right against Syracuse starter Dom Hamel (L, 3-7). The Bulls (24-27) took a 3-1 lead with two in the fifth as Tristan Peters scored on a wild pitch, then Shenton singling home Curtis Mead.
In the sixth, Aranda drove a grand slam to right field against former Bulls reliever Tyler Zuber to put the Bulls ahead 7-1. Shenton hit his second of the game with Mead aboard in the eighth.
Michael Gomez and Carlos Garcia combined for the final three innings as the Bulls split the six-game series in New York.
The Bulls return home Tuesday, August 27th against the Buffalo Bisons at 6:35 PM ET.
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 25, 2024
- RailRiders Win Finale for Series Split - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rozek Shines on Mound, Lee Smacks Three Hits, Saints Lose 5-2 to RailRiders - St. Paul Saints
- Knights Beat the Redbirds on Sunday, 8-3 - Charlotte Knights
- Iowa Wins Sixth Series of Season, Defeats Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Redbirds Drop Finale, Split Home Series with Knights - Memphis Redbirds
- IronPigs Launch Three Homers to Earn Series Split against Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Red Wings Fall in Finale, Split Series in Allentown - Rochester Red Wings
- Cubs Edge Hens 4-2 as Madris Makes a Daring Home Plate Dive - Toledo Mud Hens
- Gilbert Homers Again But Syracuse Drops Series Finale to Durham, 10-6 on Sunday - Syracuse Mets
- Bisons on Wrong End of Back and Forth Affair with Omaha - Buffalo Bisons
- Indians Drop Series Finale in Columbus, 5-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Bulls Split Series with 10-6 Win at Syracuse - Durham Bulls
- Stripers Score Early and Often to Back Elder, Sweep Bats - Gwinnett Stripers
- Louisville Falls in Finale to Gwinnett 11-3 - Louisville Bats
- Bisons Final 'Luces de Buffalo' Game Is a Honda Fridaynightbash on September 6 - Buffalo Bisons
- Southpaw Brady Feigl Selected by Pittsburgh - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB Game Notes - August 25 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- August 25 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 25 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.