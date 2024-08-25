Cubs Edge Hens 4-2 as Madris Makes a Daring Home Plate Dive

August 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Mud Hens fell 4-2 against the Cubs in a prehistoric showdown on Dino Day, concluding the series finale.

On this Dino-themed Sunday, the Mud Hens, buoyed by last night's win and fireworks, were eager to clinch the series finale. Ryan Vilade kicked off the bottom of the first inning with a leadoff double on a line drive to right field but was left stranded as the inning progressed.

The Cubs responded with a double of their own in the top of the second but were quickly retired with three outs, handing the bats back to the Mud Hens. The Hens managed a swift 1-2-3 inning in their half, and the Cubs were also held to a 1-2-3 inning by the Mud Hens' defense. Drew Maggi began the top of the third inning with another leadoff double, a sharp line drive to left field, marking his fifth of the season. Unfortunately, Maggi was left stranded as the Cubs secured their necessary three outs, moving the game to the fourth inning.

In the fourth inning, the Cubs ignited their momentum with a single followed by a home run, scoring three runs to take the lead. A strikeout and a groundout by first baseman Bligh Madris helped to quell their momentum, giving the Mud Hens an opportunity to hit. Eddys Leonard showcased his strength with a single line drive to the center field. However, a double play squashed their chances as Leonard was left stranded and no scoring opportunity arose.

The Mud Hens' defense continued to shine, with two strikeouts and a force out fielded by Leonard at shortstop effectively shutting down the Cubs, and replicating their previous defensive prowess. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Stephen Scott and Riley Unroe walked, but the inning ended with a groundout and Vilade's flyout.

PJ Poulin took over from Chase Lee in the top of the sixth and ended the inning with three consecutive strikeouts. Leonard made another impactful appearance with a double on a line drive to left field. Despite this, the Mud Hens couldn't advance him across the bases. The Cubs maintained their defensive dominance with another 1-2-3 inning in the top of the seventh. The inning saw two strikeouts and a force out by Leonard to Madris at first base, shutting down the Cubs once more. In the bottom of the seventh, Scott hit a double, a ground ball to second base, but was also left stranded.

In the eighth inning, the Cubs added a home run to their tally. The Mud Hens fought back with a single from Justyn-Henry Malloy on a grounder to left field, followed by a triple from Madris on a line drive to right field that bounced off the fence. Madris made it home on a headfirst slide, being called safe after a throwing error by the Cubs on the same play.

The Mud Hens retired the Cubs in the top of the ninth with two groundouts snagged by Unroe to Madris at first base, and a quick strikeout. In the bottom of the ninth, the Mud Hens needed two runs to force extra innings, but they were unable to score, ending the game with a strikeout, a lineout, and a groundout.

The Mud Hens are off tomorrow but will return on Tuesday for a new series.

Notables:

Bligh Madris (1-4, RBI)

PJ Poulin (2.0 IP, 5K's, 5.06 ERA)

