Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 25 at Lehigh Valley

August 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (30-20, 68-55) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (24-24, 58-63)

Sunday, August 25, 2024 - 1:35 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Park - Allentown, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Thaddeus Ward (7-4, 5.22) vs. RHP Robinson Pina (0-1, 3.60)

WING SOME, LOSE SOME: Pitching dominated in the fifth game of a six-game set between Rochester and Lehigh Valley, and the IronPigs ultimately prevailed with a walk-off victory in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Red Wings, 2-1...CF DARREN BAKER extended his hitting streak to an International League-leading 14 consecutive games with a double and a single, one of three multi-hit performances from the Red Wings offense...LHP TIM CATE, making his first start since 2022, fired 2.0 scoreless innings before turning it over to a herd of relievers, highlighted by 1.0 hitless inning with a pair of strikeouts from LHP GARVIN ALSTON ...Rochester looks to win the series in the finale this afternoon, sending RHP THADDEUS WARD to the mound for his second time this week, against IronPigs RHP Robinson Pina.

BAKE SHOP: CF DARREN BAKER, playing his career-high 108th game, extended his hitting streak to an International League-leading 14 games last night and finished 2-for-4 with a double...this is tied with current Washington National Juan Yepez for the longest hitting streak by a Red Wing in 2024, and is the longest hitting streak of Baker's professional career...the lefty ranks fourth in the International League with 120 hits this season, most by any Nationals Minor Leaguer and is just two shy of his career-best (122 in 2023)...

Baker has 230 Triple-A hits over the last two seasons, fifth-most of any International League player over that span.

TIM'S TIME: LHP TIM CATE made his first start last night since his move to the bullpen following the 2022 season, and fired 2.0 scoreless innings on one hit with a pair of walks and a strikeout...he has allowed just one earned run in 9.0 innings (1.00 ERA) across eight appearances in August, with a 0.89 WHIP and a .138 batting average against.

ROAD RELIEF: Six Rochester relievers were used to cover the final 6.0 innings yesterday, and they combined to allow two earned on five hits with seven strikeouts...RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM turned in his seventh consecutive scoreless appearance, limiting the IronPigs offense to one hit with a pair of strikeouts across 1.1 innings...since the second half began on 6/25, the Red Wings bullpen boasts the best ERA in the International League (3.43, 81 ER/212.2 IP), the highest K/BB (2.59), have issued the fewest walks (87) and post the third-lowest WHIP (1.29).

THE HOUSE THAT BRADY BUILT: 3B BRADY HOUSE turned in his fifth multi-hit performance over his last 11 games last night, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles...over those past 11 contests since 8/13, the Georgia native is hitting .319 (15-for-47) with three homers, four doubles, 11 RBI, and a .981 OPS...

Since he made his Triple-A debut on 7/9, House leads the team with 25 RBI, shares the team lead with 37 hits and seven doubles, and has collected the third-most total bases (59).

BROADWAY JOE: 1B JOEY MENESES pulled a 1-0 four-seamer down the third baseline and into the corner in left-field that resulted in two bases, his fourth with Rochester this season... the former IronPig finished the night 2-for-4, scoring the Wings' lone run of the night...in 32 games played against his former team across his Triple-A career, the 2018 International League MVP is hitting .310 (39-for-126) with seven home runs, nine doubles, 25 RBI and boasts a .901 OPS.

