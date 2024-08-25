Sounds Smash Jumbo Shrimp in Series Finale
August 25, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
NASHVILLE - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were shut out 10-0 on Sunday by the Nashville Sounds at First Horizon Park.
With one out in the bottom of the first, Vinny Capra singled and Christian Arroyo doubled before Jumbo Shrimp (60-64, 25-24) starter Luarbert Arias (5-6) walked Tyler Black. After a pop out, Francisco Mejia walked for the game's first run.
A one-out walk to Freddy Zamora haunted Jacksonville in the second. Carlos Rodriguez followed with an RBI triple. Following another free pass, Arroyo's sacrifice fly gave the Sounds (66-59, 28-22) a 3-0 lead.
Brewer Hicklen drew a leadoff walk in the third. Mejia followed by blasting a two-run shot to widen the gap to 5-0.
Owen Miller singled and Patrick Dorrian walked to jumpstart the Nashville sixth. After a fly out, Rodriguez walked to load the bases for Capra, who crushed a grand slam.
In the seventh, Hicklen was hit by a pitch to leadoff the frame. Back-to-back singles by Mejia and Miller brought him in to set the final margin at 10-0.
Following Monday's off day, Jacksonville returns to 121 Financial Ballpark with Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. first pitch to start a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides. RHP Darren McCaughan (5-3, 4.86 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. ET on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.
