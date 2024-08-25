Rozek Shines on Mound, Lee Smacks Three Hits, Saints Lose 5-2 to RailRiders

August 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Aaron Rozek threw his best game at Triple-A. Brooks Lee looked healthy and ready to get back to Minnesota. A four-run seventh inning, however, was costly as the St. Paul Saints lost the finale of the series to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 5-2 on Sunday afternoon at CHS Field in front of 6,575.

After retiring the first 10 men he faced, Rozek gave up his first base runner on a one out double down the third base line by Jasson Domínguez, the New York Yankees top prospect, in the fourth. The next hitter, Oswald Peraza made it 1-0 RailRiders with an RBI single to left-center. Rozek would retire the final seven men he faced going 6.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while striking out four.

The Saints had mini chances against RailRiders starter Tom Pannone, but couldn't cash in. Lee cracked a one out double in the first, but was left stranded.

In the third they got two on with a double from Diego Castillo and a two-out walk to Yunior Severino. A back pick throwing error by catcher J.C. Escarra put runners at second and third, but Michael Helman grounded into an inning ending fielder's choice.

The RailRiders blew it open in the sixth scoring four runs. They loaded the bases with one out on a single by Peraza, a walk to T.J. Rumfield, and a single from Carlos Narvaez. Escarra hit a ground ball to short that looked like it could be an inning ending double, but the ball hit Payton Eeles in the chest. He picked it up and was able to get the out at second, but a run scored giving the RailRiders a 2-0 lead. The very next hitter, Jahmai Jones, made the Saints pay for not turning the double play with a three-run homer to left, his first of the season, giving the RailRiders a 5-0 lead.

The Saints showed fight in the bottom of the inning scoring a pair of runs. Patrick Winkel led off the inning with a walk and Jeferson Morales followed with a double putting runners at second and third. Castillo made it 5-1 with an RBI groundout. Lee got the Saints to within 5-2 with an RBI single to left. Lee finished his second Major League rehab appearance going 3-4 with two doubles and an RBI. With two outs Helman reached on an infield single to third bringing the tying run to the plate, but Eeles struck out looking to end the inning.

The Saints are off on Monday and return to action on Tuesday night against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park at 6:35 p.m. The Saints send RHP Caleb Boushley (9-5, 4.97) to the mound and the RailRiders are TBA. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.