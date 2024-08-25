Redbirds Drop Finale, Split Home Series with Knights
August 25, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds wrapped up a six-game homestand with an 8-3 loss to the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
Each of the nine Memphis starters tallied at least one hit in the loss. Catcher Gavin Collins and shortstop Ramon Mendoza were the only batters to have a two-hit performance, and each tallied a double. Collins extended his season-long hit streak to 12 games.
First baseman Chandler Redmond smacked the first home run of his Triple-A career in the fourth inning. Right fielder Jordan Walker and second baseman Thomas Saggese both added an RBI single on Sunday afternoon.
Starting pitcher Gordon Graceffo (9-7) allowed five runs on nine hits, walked none and struck out six. All five runs allowed scored via three home runs allowed, two from Charlotte third baseman Bryan Ramos. Riley O'Brien, Chris Roycroft and Ryan Shreve each provided a scoreless inning in relief.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to start a six-game homestand against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City Royals) on Tuesday, September 3 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 25, 2024
- RailRiders Win Finale for Series Split - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rozek Shines on Mound, Lee Smacks Three Hits, Saints Lose 5-2 to RailRiders - St. Paul Saints
- Knights Beat the Redbirds on Sunday, 8-3 - Charlotte Knights
- Iowa Wins Sixth Series of Season, Defeats Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Redbirds Drop Finale, Split Home Series with Knights - Memphis Redbirds
- IronPigs Launch Three Homers to Earn Series Split against Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Red Wings Fall in Finale, Split Series in Allentown - Rochester Red Wings
- Cubs Edge Hens 4-2 as Madris Makes a Daring Home Plate Dive - Toledo Mud Hens
- Gilbert Homers Again But Syracuse Drops Series Finale to Durham, 10-6 on Sunday - Syracuse Mets
- Bisons on Wrong End of Back and Forth Affair with Omaha - Buffalo Bisons
- Indians Drop Series Finale in Columbus, 5-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Bulls Split Series with 10-6 Win at Syracuse - Durham Bulls
- Stripers Score Early and Often to Back Elder, Sweep Bats - Gwinnett Stripers
- Louisville Falls in Finale to Gwinnett 11-3 - Louisville Bats
- Bisons Final 'Luces de Buffalo' Game Is a Honda Fridaynightbash on September 6 - Buffalo Bisons
- Southpaw Brady Feigl Selected by Pittsburgh - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB Game Notes - August 25 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- August 25 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 25 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Redbirds Drop Finale, Split Home Series with Knights
- Six-Run First Inning Dooms Memphis in Saturday Loss to Charlotte
- Gorman, Koperniak Homer as Redbirds Return to .500 Mark
- Redbirds Drop Game Three of Series to Knights
- Memphis Walks off Charlotte to Take Game Two