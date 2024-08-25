Redbirds Drop Finale, Split Home Series with Knights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds wrapped up a six-game homestand with an 8-3 loss to the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Each of the nine Memphis starters tallied at least one hit in the loss. Catcher Gavin Collins and shortstop Ramon Mendoza were the only batters to have a two-hit performance, and each tallied a double. Collins extended his season-long hit streak to 12 games.

First baseman Chandler Redmond smacked the first home run of his Triple-A career in the fourth inning. Right fielder Jordan Walker and second baseman Thomas Saggese both added an RBI single on Sunday afternoon.

Starting pitcher Gordon Graceffo (9-7) allowed five runs on nine hits, walked none and struck out six. All five runs allowed scored via three home runs allowed, two from Charlotte third baseman Bryan Ramos. Riley O'Brien, Chris Roycroft and Ryan Shreve each provided a scoreless inning in relief.

