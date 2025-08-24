Son-Heung Min FREE KICK BANGER First MLS Goal!!
Published on August 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video
Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from August 23, 2025
- New England Defeats Columbus Crew, 2-1 - New England Revolution
- FC Dallas Secures Point in 1-1 Draw with LAFC - FC Dallas
- Columbus Crew Edged by New England Revolution - Columbus Crew SC
- Nashville SC Wins Team Record 10th Regular Season Home Match in 5-1 Victory Over Orlando City SC - Nashville SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall, 1-2, to San Jose Earthquakes - Houston Dynamo FC
- Chicago Fire FC Falls, 4-0, Against Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park - Chicago Fire FC
- Inter Miami CF Secures Point with Draw on the Road at D.C. United - Inter Miami CF
- CF Montréal Edges Austin FC, 3-2 - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Cincinnati Blanked New York City FC, 1-0 - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Secures Point with Draw on the Road at D.C. United - Inter Miami CF
- Union climb to the top of the Eastern Conference - Philadelphia Union
- New York City FC Earns Big Win at FC Cincinnati - New York City FC
- Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Defender Kieran Chandler to MLS Contract - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes Face Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium Today at 5:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Bundesliga Veteran Midfielder Diadié Samassékou - Houston Dynamo FC
- LAFC Concludes Three-Game Road Stretch at FC Dallas on Saturday Night - Los Angeles FC
- Minnesota United FC at Real Salt Lake Preview - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Concludes Three-Game Road Stretch at FC Dallas on Saturday Night
- Kickoff Time Updated for LAFC's Road Match at Austin
- LAFC Acquires Midfielder Andy Moran on Loan from English Club Brighton & Hove Albion
- Start Time for LAFC Road Match against San Jose Changed
- LAFC Earns Three Road Points with 2-0 Victory in New England