Solo Homers Sting Stripers in 3-0 Shutout Loss to Durham

July 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







DURHAM, NC. - Three solo home runs from C.J. Hinojosa, Tristan Peters, and Junior Caminero made the difference for the Durham Bulls (11-15) as the Gwinnett Stripers (13-13) scuffled offensively in a 3-0 shutout loss on Saturday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Decisive Plays: Peters broke a scoreless tie in the third inning with a solo home run off AJ Smith-Shawver (L, 1-4) to left field. Two more solo home runs followed from Hinojosa in the fourth inning, and Caminero in the fifth inning.

Key Contributors: Zach Logue worked 4.0 scoreless innings (2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO) of relief for the Stripers. Seven of nine batters recorded one hit each, while Luke Waddell had the lone extra-base hit with a double in the seventh inning. For Durham, Peters, Hinojosa, and Caminero provided the offense, while Jacob Lopez worked 6.0 scoreless innings on the mound.

Noteworthy: Gwinnett was shut out for just the fifth time this season. With a walk and a single in his first two at-bats, Drake Baldwin has now reached base safely in 31 of 34 career Triple-A games. The loss tonight against left-handed starter Jacob Lopez snapped a five-game winning streak for Gwinnett against left-handed starters, dating back to June 28 vs. Memphis.

Next Game (Sunday, July 28): Gwinnett at Durham, 5:05 p.m. ET at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Broadcast: 4:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. RHP Bryce Elder (6-3, 4.14 ERA) will start for Gwinnett opposed by LHP Ian Seymour (0-1, 3.60 ERA) for Durham.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 30): Gwinnett vs. Nashville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. It's Coolray Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field, as fans can get $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.

International League Stories from July 27, 2024

