Blankenhorn Homers Twice, Red Wings Even Series at Two

July 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester bounced back after two losses in a row to beat Lehigh Valley in a thrilling 10-6 win. LF Travis Blankenhorn led the way with a two-home run game, his second of the year. 1B Joey Meneses and 3B Brady House combined for four RBI. LHP Joe La Sorsa and RHP Adonis Medina each turned in strong outings without allowing an earned run over 3.0 combined innings.

In the top of the first, CF Cal Stevenson drew a game-opening walk. 3B Buddy Kennedy promptly singled, pushing Stevenson to third. C Rafael Marchán then grounded into a double play that scored Stevenson, putting the IronPigs up by one. A walk by 1B Darick Hall and an SS Scott Kingery single put runners on first and second. DH Kody Clemens then delivered a single to center field, followed by a throwing error, scoring Hall to extend the lead to two.

In the home half of the inning, 2B Darren Baker singled to center field and stole second to put himself in scoring position early. RF Travis Blankenhorn then launched a two-run home run to right field to even the score 2-2. This was his 21st homer of the season, giving him sole possession of second place in the International League.

2B Jim Haley singled on a fly ball and promptly stole second in the top of the second. Stevenson then walked, and Haley advanced to third on a ball four wild pitch. Kennedy then hit a sacrifice fly to center field that brought Haley into score; Lehigh Valley now leads 3-2.

The bottom of the third inning started with a double by RF Dylan Crews. Baker then grounded out, pushing Crews to third base. CF Alex Call picked up a double to left field, sending Crews home. 3B Brady House then got an RBI of his own with a right-field single that scored Call and gave Rochester their first lead of the night, 4-3.

After a scoreless fourth inning, Blankenhorn hit his second home run of the night to extend the Red Wings lead to 5-3. This is the second time this year that Blankenhorn has had a two-home run game, the last being 4/21/24 against Toledo.

Texas native Kody Clemens delivered a leadoff triple to start the sixth inning. RF Carlos De La Cruz then reached base on a fielding error, scoring Clemens and bringing the score within one run.

In the bottom of the seventh, Blankenhorn drew a walk and House singled to put two on base with 1B Joey Meneses on deck. Meneses then launched his first homer of the year with Rochester to clear the bases and extend the lead to 8-4.

Rochester continued their hot hitting into the eighth inning. SS Jack Dunn laid an opening single, followed by a Baker single and an error that advanced the runners to second and third. Call then drew a walk to load the bases. Blankenhorn picked up his fourth and fifth RBIs of the game with a right-field single, scoring Dunn and Baker, putting the Wings up 10-4.

The IronPigs looked to have a big ninth inning. Despite a two-run home run, Lehigh Valley was unable to overcome the six-run deficit. Rochester won 10-6, evening the series at two apiece.

Right-hander Thaddeus Ward made his 19th start under the Friday night lights. Ward tossed 5.0 innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits while walking five and striking out three. Next on the mound was LHP Joe La Sorsa, who went 1.1 innings with no earned on two hits with one walk and one strikeout. Rochester then looked to RHP Adonis Medina out of the 'pen. Medina pitched 1.2 hitless innings with one strikeout. RHP Rico Garcia was tasked with closing the game and threw 1.0 inning, allowing two earned on one hit while striking out two and walking one.

On Friday night, the Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to LF Travis Blankenhorn. The Pennsylvania native finished 3-for-4 with two home runs, five RBI, and a walk, his second multi-homer game of the season (4/21). The first home run traveled 433 feet and put Blankenhorn alone in second place for the International League. This is the first time he has recorded a five-RBI game since August 9, 2023, also against Lehigh Valley.

Rochester looks to string together back-to-back wins in game five of the series Saturday night. RHP David Buchanan will get the ball to start for the IronPigs. The first pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m.

International League Stories from July 27, 2024

