Martin Promoted to White Sox Saturday

(NASHVILLE, TN) - The Charlotte Knights announced two roster moves today ahead of the team's 7:35 p.m. game against the Nashville Sounds from First Horizon Park in Nashville, TN.

RHP Davis Martin was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. Martin, 27, began the 2024 season on Charlotte's 60-day injured list after recovering from Tommy John surgery in May 2023. Since being activated off the IL on July 12, Martin has started two games with Charlotte and has not allowed a run over 7.2 IP, while compiling seven strikeouts. Martin was selected by the White Sox in the 14th round of the June 2018 First-Year Player Draft.

A total of 25 different players have been promoted to Chicago from Charlotte this season. Those players (in order of their promotion) are: OF Robbie Grossman (4/5), INF Lenyn Sosa (4/6 & 5/31), LHP Jared Shuster (4/8 & 5/1), OF Oscar Colás (4/10 & 6/2), INF Zach Remillard (4/12 & 5/8), RHP Justin Anderson (4/12 & 5/14), RHP Nick Nastrini (4/15 & 5/22), RHP Jonathan Cannon (4/16), INF Danny Mendick (4/22), OF Tommy Pham (4/26), OF Rafael Ortega (4/26), RHP Brad Keller (4/28), RHP Prelander Berroa (4/28), RHP Mike Clevinger (5/6), OF Dominic Fletcher (5/15), OF Corey Julks (5/17), OF Zach DeLoach (5/22 & 6/4), RHP Jake Woodford (5/28), Sammy Peralta (6/9 & 7/20), RHP Chad Kuhl (6/14), RHP Jordan Leasure (7/8), RHP Steven Wilson (7/19), INF Brooks Baldwin (7/19), C Chuckie Robinson (7/19) and RHP Davis Martin (7/27). Last season, 25 players were promoted to Chicago from Charlotte.

RHP Johan Domínguez was reinstated off Charlotte's Development List and will start tonight's game at Nashville. In 18 games (14 starts) with the Knights this season, Dominguez is 4-4 with a 4.21 ERA (72.2 IP). Earlier this season, he made one start with Double-A Birmingham (July 11 at Mississippi) and allowed just one run over seven innings pitched (L, 7.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO).

