Hens Walk It off in Unreal Fashion in the Ninth

July 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The Toledo Mud Hens extended their win streak to five as they defeated the Louisville Bats 4-3 on Saturday night at Fifth Third Field.

Manager Tim Federowicz decided today would be a bullpen as he gave the ball to Devin Sweet. Sweet came into this game with a 6-5 record in 33 appearances and three starts to his name.

Sweet started the day by getting a groundout to start the game but then by giving up a 1-out double. A fielder's choice then recorded an out but not before moving the runner to third. The clean-up hitter for the Bats then singled to right center to bring in the runner to make it 1-0. A groundout ended the top of the first with just the one run-in.

In the bottom of the first Akil Baddoo on the first pitch hit a line drive to the first baseman to record the first out. Torkelson then struck out on a 3-2 count as Jace Jung got on base as he hit a ball to first base and the fielder mid handled it which put Jung on first with two outs. Dillon Dingler then drew a four-pitch walk to put runners on first and second. Ryan Kreidler then struck out to end the two-out rally conducted.

In the top of the second, Sweet gave up an early single before striking out the next batter as well as picking off the runner as he tried to take off for second too early as Sweet stepped off and threw him out at second. Sweet then ended the top of the second with a strikeout.

Justice Bigbie led off the bottom half of the inning with a single to left field. Riley Unroe then singled to right field which brought Bigbie to third. Unroe later stole second to put runners on second and third, still with no outs. Stephen Scott then came to the plate and notched a sac fly to left center which scored Bigbie and moved Unroe to third. Drew Maggi and Baddoo both grounded which ended the inning as the Hens tied it up at one.

Conor Capel started the inning for the Bats as he hit a double to right field. Sweet then recorded a pop-out, a strikeout, and a fly-out to strand the runner on third with no damage done.

In the bottom of the third Torkelson led off the inning with a strikeout as Jung followed with a fly ball to left field. Dingler then continued to show off his dominance over the Bats as he doubled to left center off the wall. But to no avail as Kreilder popped out in the infield to end the inning.

Angel Reyes then took the keys to the mound for the Hens in the top of the fourth as he gave up a walk to his first batter faced. Reyes then recorded three flyouts to his next three batters with two being to left field and one being to center to end the inning, stranding the runner on first.

The Mud Hens then went down 1-2-3 in the bottom half of the fourth.

The Bats then followed that with a 1-2-3 inning of their own as Reyes struck out one with two fly balls in the top of the fifth.

The Mud Hens then had their second consecutive 1-2-3 with Torkelson ending the inning with a line drive to third base with the ball coming off the bat at 105 mph.

The top of the sixth started with Reyes walking the first batter of the inning. However, the runner tried to steal a second as Dingler threw him out. Reyes gave up another walk as the next batter then doubled to right field to score the runner from first as well as give the Bats the 2-1 lead. Another double in the inning extended the Bats lead to 3-1.

Jung started the bottom of the sixth off with a double of his own. Dingler then flew out to left field before a ground ball hit by Kreidler to the shortstop was bobbled as he was able to reach first safely to put runners on first and second with just one out. Bigbie was called out on strikes as Unroe struck out as well to end the inning leaving the runners stranded.

Miguel Diaz then took over for Reyes on the mound as he started his outing off with a 1-2-3 inning he struck out his first batter and had two groundouts to end the top half of the inning.

For the second consecutive inning, the Hens leadoff batter hit a double to start the inning off as Scott hit a double to left field. Maggi then walked to put runners on first and second with nobody out. A popout by Baddoo and a strikeout by Torkelson put us at two on and two outs for Jung. Jung hit a pop-out to the right fielder to end the inning, again stranding the runners at first and second for the second consecutive inning.

In the top of the eighth, Diaz walked his first batter and when facing his second batter he tweaked something in his arm and had to be taken out of the game. Andrew Magno replaced him as he was able to get the first out of the inning due to a fly out to Baddoo in center. Magno then walked the next batter to put runners on first and second with just one out. A fielder's choice put runners on the corners with two outs and a fly out to right field ended the inning with no damage done.

In the bottom of the eighth in desperate need for some runs to tie things up or go ahead, the Hens went down 1-2-3.

In the top of the ninth, the Bats led off the inning with a double down the right-field line that just snuck by Torkelson at first. A fielder's choice then moved the runner to third, a groundout and a flyout ended the inning as the Bats still led 3-1.

In the bottom of the ninth, Unroe led things off with a walk as Scott hit a single to left center as Unroe ran for the extra 90 feet and slid into third safely. Maggi then singled to center to bring the deficit to just one now as there were runners at first and second. Baddoo and Torkelson then both popped out to center field which brought up Jung with the tying run at second. Jung drew the walk as it brought up Dingler with the bases loaded. Dingler followed Jung as he walked in the run on four pitches to tie things up.

Still with the bases loaded, Kreidler came up and earned the third consecutive walk to win the game for the Hens in the most unbelievable way you will ever see. A walk-off walk!

The Mud Hens look to go for the sweep as the Hens and the Bats conclude their six-game series tomorrow at 2:05 p.m.

Notables:

Stephen Scott (2-3, RBI, R, 2B)

Ryan Kreidler (0-4, RBI, BB)

Drew Maggi (1-3, RBI, R, BB)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.