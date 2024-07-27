Pertuz Smacks First Triple-A Homer, But I-Cubs Drop Fifth Straight

July 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA. - Despite Fabian Pertuz's first Triple-A home run, the Indianapolis Indians (45-52) defeated the Iowa Cubs (43-58) by a 8-5 score on Friday evening at Principal Park.

The Indians opened the scoring in the first when Henry Davis trotted home on a Liover Peguero sacrifice fly.

The I-Cubs tied it at one in the bottom of the inning, as Owen Caissie doubled in Gilberto Celestino, who led off the home half with a single to left.

Pertuz smashed his first Triple-A home run in the bottom of the fourth, a three-run homer that drove in Bryce Windham and Cole Roederer and gave Iowa a 4-1 lead.

Indianapolis tied the contest in the top of the fifth. First Jake Lamb drove in Alika Williams with a double, then Peguero homered, bringing in Lamb.

The visitors took a 6-4 advantage in the top of the seventh via a Seth Beer single, scoring Williams and Lamb.

The Indians doubled their lead to 8-4 in the top of the eighth when Davis singled in Matt Gorski and Matt Fraizer. But Iowa closed to 8-5 in the bottom of the frame with a Jake Hager single which drove in Windham.

The home team brought the game-tying run to the plate in the ninth but could not even the score as Pertuz was stranded at third and Celestino was left standing on second.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Fabian Pertuz tallied his first Triple-A home run and Triple-A multi-RBI game on Saturday

- The I-Cubs have allowed double-digit hits in every game this series

- In an inning of work, Major League Rehabber Adbert Alzolay gave up two earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one

Iowa will play against Indianapolis on Sunday for the finale of a six-game set with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 1:08 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

##CUBS##

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.