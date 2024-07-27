Lopez Leads Durham Past Gwinnett, 3-0

July 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham, NC - Jacob Lopez tossed six scoreless innings in leading Durham to a seven-hit, 3-0 shutout victory over the Gwinnett Stripers on Saturday night before 9,130 fans at the DBAP.

Lopez (W, 4-5), making his first start against Gwinnett (13-13) this season, fanned eight across six frames, his longest outing of the season. Drew Rasmussen worked two scoreless innings in his third major league rehab appearance for the Tampa Bay Rays, then Erasmo Ramirez (S, 4) closed out the shutout with a two strikeout ninth inning.

The Bulls (11-15) hit three solo homers in the win, with Tristan Peters taking out Gwinnett starter AJ Smith-Shawver (L, 1-4) in the third. CJ Hinojosa swatted a blast against Smith-Shawver in the fourth, with Junior Caminero drilling his 10th of the season in the fifth inning.

The first half of Durham's 12-game homestand closes Sunday afternoon at 5:05 PM ET with Ian Seymour (0-1, 3.60) slated to oppose Gwinnett's Darius Vines (3-3, 5.14).

