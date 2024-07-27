'Pigs Pummel 16 Hits to Pound Red Wings for Series Lead

Rochester, N.Y. - An early three-run homer from Kody Clemens set the tone in a wire-to-wire 7-4 victory for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (51-48, 17-9) over the Rochester Red Wings (15-11, 53-46) on Saturday night at Innovative Field.

Scott Kingery and Buddy Kennedy opened the game with singles for the IronPigs. After a strikeout, Clemens stepped in and socked a three-run homer, his eighth of the season, to put the 'Pigs up early.

Rochester answered with a leadoff triple in the last of the first for Dylan Crews who then scored on an Alex Call double.

Still a 3-1 game in the fourth, the 'Pigs extended the lead thanks to a Cody Roberts base hit to score Simon Muzziotti after he had doubled.

The 'Pigs continued to pile on the offensive pressure, plating two more in the fifth. Carlos De La Cruz singled home Rodolfo Castro who had singled to start the frame. Jim Haley followed with another base knock before Muzziotti singled as well to score De La Cruz, making it 6-1.

In the sixth, Kingery singled to open the frame, stole second and then advanced to third on an error on the play. He then scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Clemens.

Travis Blankenhorn smashed a solo homer, his 23rd, to get one back for Rochester in the last of the sixth.

Rochester pushed across two consolation runs on RBI groundouts in the ninth, but the 'Pigs were more than able to hold on for the 7-4 victory.

David Buchanan (8-3) earned his third straight win with five innings of one-run baseball for the IronPigs, allowing just four hits and a walk, striking out four.

Andrew Alvarez (2-3) suffered the loss for Rochester as he allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks, striking out one.

The IronPigs and Red Wings finish off their series on Sunday, July 28th, at 1:05 p.m. at Innovative Field. The 'Pigs have yet to announce a starter while the Red Wings go with Brad Lord (2-0, 4.21).

