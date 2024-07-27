Bisons' Win Streak Streak Stopped at Four by Syracuse

BUFFALO, NY- The Buffalo Bisons win streak was stopped at four thanks to a 6-3 loss to the Syracuse Mets on Saturday night at Sahlen Field.

Max McDowell led the offense for Buffalo in the loss to Syracuse. McDowell hit a solo homer in four at bats, he would finish with an RBI as well. as well. Isiah Kiner-Falefa would get his first hit with the Bisons with Falefa on injury rehab.

Luke Ritter would spearhead the win over Buffalo with a strong night at the plate. Ritter would go 1-3 at bat, notch an RBI, and score two of the six runs for Syracuse.

The Mets struck first with three unearned runs in the top of the second. A fielding error would give Syracuse a 1-0 lead. A pair of RBI singles from Luisangel Acuna and JT Schwartz would give the Mets a 3-0 lead.

McDowell was sixth in the rotation due to a last-minute lineup change. He would replace Brian Serven at catcher. McDowell responded by hitting his fifth home run of the season to cut the deficit to 3-1 Mets in the bottom of the second.

Beau Sulser got the start for Buffalo on Saturday and would put together a solid outing. Sulser would pitch five innings and notch two strikeouts and just three hits. Troy Watson would follow with an inning of relief pitching. Watson finished with two runs given up and a strikeout thrown.

Luis Quinones would pitch three solid innings of relief in the loss to Syracuse. He would give up three hits, one run, three strikeouts, and one walk.

Syracuse tacked on more runs after three scoreless innings. The Mets secured a 5-1 advantage in the top of the sixth on a two-run single from Yolmer Sanchez. Pablo Reyes and Ritter would score on fielder's choice.

The Bisons answered back in the bottom of the sixth. Will Robertson cut the deficit to 5-2, scoring on a wild pitch from Syracuse pitcher Justin Jarvis.

Jackie Bradley Jr answered right back with his first home run with Syracuse to give the Mets a 6-2 lead.

The Bisons and Alan Roden would try to rally with an RBI double from Roden in the bottom of the eighth. to cut the deficit to 6-3. Gabriel Cancel would score the final run of the night.

Robertson, Roden, and Luis De Los Santos would all notch hits in the loss Saturday night at Sahlen Field.

The Bisons will take on the Mets one last time in the series finale Sunday afternoon. The concluding match at Sahlen Field is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. with Aaron Sanchez expected to get the start.

