Nashville Bats Quiet and Fall to Knights in Front of Sellout Crowd
July 27, 2024 - International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds (53-48, 15-11) fell behind early and could not recover against the Charlotte Knights (45-53, 12-12) and lost 8-1 on Saturday night at First Horizon Park. It was the eighth sellout of the season at First Horizon Park with an attendance of 10,469.
Aaron Ashby (2-7) cruised through the first two innings with only one batter reaching base on just 23 pitches. But it all fell apart in the third inning with three runs coming around to score and 39 pitches thrown by Ashby led to him being replaced without finishing the inning. The Sounds dug their hole deeper with three more Knights crossing the plate off James Meeker in the fourth inning. All the runs were unearned with two errors committed by Yonny Hernández on a ground ball and pop fly.
The Nashville offense was ineffective for most of the game except for in the third inning. Isaac Collins singled to right field and Vinny Capra drove him in on a double to the wall. Tyler Black grounded out to end the threat. The Sounds struggled to string together hits with just five in the contest and had no substantial threat in the latter innings.
Easton McGee was tasked with the bulk of the relief innings with three innings on his line. He allowed four hits and just one earned run. Blake Holub entered in the eighth inning but was unable to finish the inning with one earned run allowed. It was his first earned run permitted since July 4.
The Sounds and Knights play the series finale tomorrow night. Right-hander Garrett Stallings (1-1, 5.43) will be on the bump for Nashville. He will face off against left-hander Ky Bush (1-0, 7.56) for Charlotte. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at First Horizon Park.
Post-Game Notes
Aaron Ashby (2.2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) tied the least number of walks in an outing this season. It was also his shortest outing by innings (2.2 IP) and pitches thrown (62 pitches) this season.
Easton McGee (3.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER) made his second appearance with the Sounds. It was also the most pitches he has thrown in an outing this season (51 pitches).
The Sounds could not clinch the series versus Charlotte but hold an 8-3 record in 2024 versus the Knights. After tomorrow night, the teams will meet in Charlotte on August 27 - September 1.
The last time Yonny Hernández made two errors in a game was on May 17, 2022 versus Sugar Land while playing for Round Rock.
Vinny Capra (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) extended his hitting streak to six games. During the streak, Capra is hitting .347 (8-for-23) with four doubles and four RBI.
It was the eighth sellout of the season at First Horizon Park. Both Saturday games versus Charlotte this season have been sellouts (10,927 on May 25).
