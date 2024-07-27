Eight Redbirds Record RBI in Saturday Night Loss at Clippers
July 27, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game series and 12-game road trip with a 10-8 loss to the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A, Cleveland Guardians) on Saturday night at Columbus.
Memphis jumped out to an early lead with a two-run first inning and held three separate leads, but were unable to hold any for longer than one inning. Eight redbirds recorded an RBI in the loss. As a team, Memphis went 4-for-13 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 runners, including the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning.
Center fielder Victor Scott II and shortstop Jose Fermin both smacked a solo home run in the loss. Scott II reached base four times, including three walks. First baseman Alfonso Rivas and Fermin each recorded two hits.
Starting pitcher Zack Thompson allowed three runs on three hits, walked three in 1.2 innings pitched, his first appearance off of the Injured List. Andre Granillo (2-1) allowed five runs on three hits, walked two and struck out two in 1.2 innings out of the bullpen.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Tuesday, August 6 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
